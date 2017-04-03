Chelsea Goes Retro To Plug Season Two!

The key art Chelsea: Season Two might look like something out of the fifties, but that changes fast in the trailer – which opens in ’50s mode but soon goes hilariously off that track.

Chelsea returns – in its new weekly format – to Netflix Friday, April 14th.

She asks the questions no one else will. She lets her guests say what’s really on their mind. And if you disagree with her, well, she doesn’t give a #$!%. Chelsea Handler’s back with big adventures, bigger guests, and boundary-pushing conversations. A brand new season of Chelsea streams Fridays on Netflix, starting April 14th.

About Chelsea:

Chelsea Handler is back with all her issues. A new kind of talk show, streaming exclusively on Netflix. New episodes start streaming Friday, April 14th.

