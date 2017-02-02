Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson To Perform at This Year’s Grammy® Awards!

Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town and Sturgill Simspon have been added to the list of performers for the 59th Annual Grammy® Awards.

Will Bell and Gary Clark Jr. will perform together in another of the Grammys’® special collaborations.

The 59th Annual Grammy® Awards, hosted by James Corden, will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, February 12th (8/7C).

A Complete list of performers follows…

Music’s Biggest Night® continues to get bigger with newly added performances by current seven-time GRAMMY® nominee Chance The Rapper; two-time GRAMMY winner Little Big Town; and current two-time GRAMMY nominee Sturgill Simpson. Two-time current GRAMMY® nominee William Bell and GRAMMY winner Gary Clark Jr. will also take the stage for a special collaborative performance. Previously announced performers include Adele, Daft Punk, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd. Award-winning host and performer James Corden is set to host Music’s Biggest Night® for the first time.

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® will be broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network.

“It’s important to The Recording Academy that the GRAMMY stage showcases artists across all disciplines and genres, and we take pride in our ability to elevate the best in music while, at the same time, introducing audiences to sounds and songs they’d previously not heard,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy. “As fans’ access to music has increased, their appetite for variety has expanded. This year’s lineup already reflects that—and we’re still not done!”

Bell is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“The Three Of Me”) and Best Americana Album (This Is Where I Live).

Chance The Rapper is nominated for Best Rap Album (Coloring Book), Best New Artist, Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Ultralight Beam”) and Best Rap Performance (“No Problem”). He’s also nominated three times in the Best Rap Song category (“Ultralight Beam,” “No Problem” and “Famous”).

Simpson is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Country Album (A Sailor’s Guide To Earth).

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

About The Recording Academy

