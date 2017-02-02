Wild Women of the Planet Wongo Off Broadway Musical Will Stream on Facebook

I always like to support people that I know who are pushing forward on their dreams. One such acquaintance is pursuing the NYC broadway dream and helping out on an off Broadway comedy called Wild Women of the Planet Wongo. The producers will broadcast parts of the show via Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/wildwomenofplanetwongo) from inside the Lower East Side’s Parkside Lounge (317 East Houston) on Friday, February 3 at 8pm.

The 60’s sci-fi immersive musical comedy, Wild Women of Planet Wongo is a wacky B-movie inspired sci-fi comedy about two astronauts that land on a planet of beautiful warrior women who have never seen men. The show was recently extended for a second time, now through March 2017 at Parkside Lounge. Presented by Not Too Fancy Productions, LLC, Wild Women of Planet Wongo is written by Steve Mackes (Book & Lyrics), Ben Budick (Lyrics), Dave Ogrin (Lyrics and Music) and directed by David Rigano.

