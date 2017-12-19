Carry a Person in the Palm of Your Hand Featurette: Altered Carbon!

250 years into the future life can be extended indefinitely with new technology. Watch the cast and crew of Altered Carbon delve into the world and the backstory of the show.

In a future where you can change your body like changing clothes, nothing is eternal… except life itself. Explore immortality with Joel Kinnaman and Laeta Kalogridis in this exclusive look at the concept of eternity within the cyberpunk world of Altered Carbon where consciousness can be downloaded onto any stack and put into any sleeve, at any time.

Plug into another body, and solve a murder, HERE.

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2.

