Carol Burnett to receive new TV achievement Golden Globe award named in her honor.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced that legendary TV icon Carol Burnett will receive the first-ever Golden Globe television special achievement award, aptly named the Carol Burnett Award, honoring the highest level of achievement in the medium. A five-time Golden Globe winner and the most decorated of all time in the television category, Burnett will accept the honor at the awards ceremony that will air live coast to coast on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton.

Viewed by millions around the world, the Golden Globes is the premier ceremony to honor the very best in television and film. As the television landscape continues to evolve with more thought-provoking programming, diverse roles and best in class content, the HFPA has established the Carol Burnett Award to celebrate the medium’s new Golden Age. Equivalent to its film accolade counterpart, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Carol Burnett Award will be presented annually to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen. Future recipients will be chosen based on their body of work and the lasting impact that their television career achievements have had on both the industry and audiences.

“For more than 50 years, comedy trailblazer Carol Burnett has been breaking barriers while making us laugh,” said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “She was the first woman to host a variety sketch show, The Carol Burnett Show. She was also the first woman to win both the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Kennedy Center Honors. And now we add another first to her running list: the first recipient and namesake of the new Golden Globe top honor for achievement in television, the Carol Burnett Award. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions to the entertainment industry and honored to celebrate her legacy forever at the Golden Globes.”

