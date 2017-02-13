Canadian Dates Set for Sailor Moon R The Movie Premiere!

VIZ Media and Eleven Arts have set the dates for the Canadian theatrical release of Sailor Moon R: The Movie.

The film will premiere on March 1st in thirty-nine theaters across the country – in key cities including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and more.

VIZ Media and Los Angeles based film distribution company, ELEVEN ARTS, have announced the theatrical premiere of SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE across Canada starting March 1st. Canadian fans will have this special opportunity to catch the legendary anime film’s big-screen debut at 39 theatres in key cities including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and more!

For the full Canadian theater listing, additional information and to purchase advance tickets, please visit: www.elevenarts.net/sailormoon.

Here is the trailer for SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE:

SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE premieres across Canada following a highly successful opening in the U.S. at more than 300 theatres earlier this year; the majority of which were sold-out screenings. The exclusive event also features the Canadian theatrical debut of the original SAILOR MOON short, MAKE UP! SAILOR GUARDIANS. English language dubbed will be offered. Fans attending the Canadian screenings a showing will receive an exclusive Sailor Guardian character art board as a gift with ticket purchase, while supplies last.

Presented uncut and for the first time in North American theaters, SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE features a renowned English language cast already familiar to fans from the VIZ Media-distributed SAILOR MOON anime series. Voice actress Stephanie Sheh reprises her leading role of Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon, along with actor Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba / Tuxedo Mask. Ben Diskin will voice the role of the film’s villain, Fiore.

In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side – it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!

The SAILOR MOON anime series is inspired by the bestselling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi. In the series, Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation!

Enjoy the original, classic SAILOR MOON as well as the all-new SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL anime series, which are now available from VIZ Media as Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Packs as well as multi-disc Standard Edition Blu-ray and DVD Sets. SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE will be released on Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and Standard DVD Sets in late Spring 2017.

For more information on SAILOR MOON, SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL and other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.

