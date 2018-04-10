BLACK PANTHER: ON MAY 8TH THE KING COMES HOME!

The number one superhero movie in America comes home on May 8th on Digital and May 15th on Blu-ray, 4K and On Demand.

The Black Panther home video release will include never-before-seen extras: feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes.

MARVEL STUDIOS’ “BLACK PANTHER” ARRIVES TO HOMES DIGITALLY ON MAY 8 AND BLU-RAY ON MAY 15

Bring Wakanda Home with Extensive Bonus Features that Allow Viewers to Explore Deeper into the Wondrous World of Wakanda

BURBANK, Calif. (April 10, 2018) — Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther,” the highly celebrated story of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), a young African prince who takes on the mantle of King and Super Hero, has thrilled and inspired generations of moviegoers around the globe. Now, fans can bring home the phenomenon, packed with light-hearted fun, pulse-pounding action and a powerful message, and watch it over and over again, Digitally on May 8 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On-Demand on May 15. With both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive sound, 4k Ultra HD offers consumers a transformative viewing experience.

Never-before-seen extras feature commentary from director Ryan Coogler; deleted scenes; outtakes; and several making-of featurettes, which detail the Black Panther’s evolution, the remarkable women of Wakanda, the history of T’Challa’s proud nation, and the cosmic origin and technological applications of vibranium.

Like this: Like Loading...