Big-Hearted Trailer – And That’s No Bull: Ferdinand!

The beloved children’s book about a bull, who is a lover not a fighter, comes to life in Blue Sky’s Ferdinand.

Taken to fight in the arena, Ferdinand (voiced by John Cena) must find a way to return to return home.

20th Century Fox has released the film’s first trailer and a gallery matching cast members to their characters (double click to embiggen).

Directed by Carlos Saldanha (Ice Age, Rio), Ferdinand will be in theaters on Deceber 15th.

FERDINAND tells the story of a giant bull with a big heart. After being mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure. Set in Spain, Ferdinand proves you can’t judge a bull by its cover.

In Theaters December 15, 2017

Cast: John Cena, Kate McKinnon, Gina Rodriguez, Daveed Diggs, Gabriel Iglesias, Bobby Cannavale, David Tennant, Anthony Anderson, Flula Borg, Sally Phillips, Boris Kodjoe, Jerrod Carmichael, Raúl Esparza, Karla Martínez, Miguel Ángel Silvestre

Directed by: Carlos Saldanha

