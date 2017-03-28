VIZ Media Releases Deluxe Revolutionary Girl Manga Box Set!

VIZ Media is releasing the complete Revolutionary Girl Utena manga in a deluxe, 2-volume hardcover box set.

In the series, Utena strives to be strong and noble like the childhood prince she yearns to meet again. But when she finds herself seduced into the twisted duels of Ohtori Academy, can she become the prince she’s been waiting for?

The deluxe box set features exclusive color pages and a poster. The complete Revolutionary Girl Utena Manga Box Set will be in stores on April 11th.

VIZ MEDIA RELEASES NEW DELUXE REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA MANGA BOX SET

Groundbreaking Shojo Manga Series Returns In An Exceptional Hardcover Two-Volume Box Set Featuring Exclusive Color Pages And Poster

San Francisco, CA, March 28, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, offers manga fans and collectors a very special release as it announces the debut of the REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA Manga Box Set on April 11th.

The renowned series, created by Be-PaPas and featuring story and artwork by Chiho Saito, returns in a deluxe set that includes all of REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA and THE ADOLESCENCE OF UTENA, collected into two hardcover volumes. Exclusive color pages and a poster add to the exceptional release. The set is rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens and will be published under the Shojo Beat imprint with an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $64.99 CAN.

In the series, Utena strives to be strong and noble like the childhood prince she yearns to meet again. But when she finds herself seduced into the twisted duels of Ohtori Academy, can she become the prince she’s been waiting for?

“REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA is a series that spearheaded the manga and anime wave sweeping North America in the early 2000s,” says Nancy Thistlethwaite, Senior Editor. “The series is renowned for its beautiful artwork and imaginative storytelling in its depiction of female empowerment and LGBT themes. This new complete deluxe box set edition is a fitting tribute to this modern classic.”

REVOLUTIONARY GIRL UTENA was created by Be-PaPas, a group of highly creative people founded by director Kunkihiko Ikuhara (SAILOR MOON, Schell Bullet) and includes such storied members as master manga artist Chiho Saito (Waltz Wa Shiroi Dress De, Torikae Baya) and animator Shinya Hasegawa (Evangelion). Their collaboration produced the UTENA TV series and the movie Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Adolescence of Utena.

For additional information on Revolutionary Girl Utena as well as other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.

Like this: Like Loading...