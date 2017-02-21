Beauty and the Beast Worldwide Press Tour Begins in Paris!

The press tour for Walt Disney Studios’ live-action adaptation its animated classic, Beauty and the Beast, gets underway today in Paris – fitting, as France is where the story originated.

To mark the occasion, Disney has released a clip from film, introducing Emma Watson’s Belle.

Beauty and the Beast premieres on March 17th.

The cast and filmmakers from Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” including Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Josh Gad, Luke Evans, director Bill Condon and composer Alan Menken, gathered in the City of Light yesterday. Paris is the perfect setting for the launch of the worldwide press tour, as it is France where the story originated.

In addition, here is a first look at a scene from the movie, be sure to check it out and share with your readers.

“Beauty and the Beast” brings the story and characters audiences know and love to life in a stunning, cinematic event. Don’t forget to see “Beauty and the Beast” on March 17 when the film hits theatres nationwide.

