Batman v Everyone Trailer: Injustice 2!

The new trailer for Injustice 2, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, finds Batman squaring off against a host foes including Superman and the Flash.

Injustice 2 will be released in 2017 but this trailer will have you wanting it NOW! Check it out after the break.

Injustice 2 – Announce Trailer – YouTube

Build and power up the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2. With a massive selection of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, INJUSTICE 2 allows you to personalize iconic DC characters with unique and powerful gear. Take control over how your favorite characters look, how they fight, and how they develop across a huge variety of game modes. This is your Legend. Your Journey. Your Injustice.

