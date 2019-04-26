Avengers Assemble For the Last Time!

What you want to know is, is it really that good?

The short answer is an emphatic yes!

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years and 22 films; yadda-yadda-yadda.

It’s also an experience that fans of the MCU will plotz over.

Seriously.

It’s that good.

People live; people die (some more than once).

Stuff blows up; turns to dust or gets stomped (whether by someone or something is irrelevant. Stomped is stomped).

There’s love, hate and total indifference.

Every major MCU character gets a chance to shine (or whatever the villainous equivalent of shining is) – even… no, especially Hawkeye.

Past movies play an integral part in the proceedings – but how or why I will not say.

If the Academy ever entertained the thought of giving an above the line award to a superhero movie, Robert Downey Jr. would almost certainly be up for one (as would a few other members of this elite cast).

The CGI effects are incredible – they carry so much weight!

The action sequences (we’re talking fights and battles here) are stellar – powerful and occasionally very witty.

The cinematography is beautiful – whether planetside or in space.

Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t of any way Avengers: Endgame could be shortened without losing moments of brilliance along the way.

You will laugh; you will cry (occasionally both at the same time).

Phase Three is concluded.

I can’t wait to see what happens next.

Final Grade: A+

