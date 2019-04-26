Avengers Assemble For the Last Time!

What you want to know is, is it really that good?
The short answer is an emphatic yes!
Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of eleven years and 22 films; yadda-yadda-yadda.
It’s also an experience that fans of the MCU will plotz over.
Seriously.
It’s that good.
People live; people die (some more than once).
Stuff blows up; turns to dust or gets stomped (whether by someone or something is irrelevant. Stomped is stomped).
There’s love, hate and total indifference.
Every major MCU character gets a chance to shine (or whatever the villainous equivalent of shining is) – even… no, especially Hawkeye.
Past movies play an integral part in the proceedings – but how or why I will not say.
If the Academy ever entertained the thought of giving an above the line award to a superhero movie, Robert Downey Jr. would almost certainly be up for one (as would a few other members of this elite cast).
The CGI effects are incredible – they carry so much weight!
The action sequences (we’re talking fights and battles here) are stellar – powerful and occasionally very witty.
The cinematography is beautiful – whether planetside or in space.
Now that I’ve seen it, I can’t of any way Avengers: Endgame could be shortened without losing moments of brilliance along the way.
You will laugh; you will cry (occasionally both at the same time).
Phase Three is concluded.
I can’t wait to see what happens next.
Final Grade: A+