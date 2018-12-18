Are We Judas or Are We Christ Trailer: The Gospel of Eureka!

Welcome to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a one-of-a-kind oasis in the Ozarks where Christian piety rubs shoulders with a thriving queer community.

How that works is the subject of Donal Mosher’s film, The Gospel of Eureka, premiering on February 8th.

Directed by Michael Palmieri and Donal Mosher

Written by Donal Mosher

Narrated by Mx Justin Vivian Bond

KINO LORBER WILL RELEASE THE GOSPEL OF EUREKA ON FEBRUARY 8, 2019

“A stellar documentary about an Arkansas city that’s home to equal amounts queer pride and Christian piety… A miracle indeed.”

– Keith Uhlich, The Hollywood Reporter

“A needed shot of all-American optimism… Mosher and Palmieri prove a town doesn’t need to be perfectly aligned. It just needs to agree there’s a universal right to personal liberty.”

– Amy Nicholson, Variety

“When the disco ball and the star of bethlehem are both signs of the divine… it’s hard not to respond with hope.”

– Amy Taubin, Art Forum

“Radically redefines Christian performance through the lens of queer performance, Christian faith through the lens of queer experience.”

– Eric Hynes, FILM COMMENT

Synopsis:

Welcome to Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a one-of-a-kind oasis in the Ozarks where Christian piety rubs shoulders with a thriving queer community. Narrated with homespun humor by Mx Justin Vivian Bond, this lushly photographed documentary spotlights the space where the town’s seemingly contradictory factions intersect: Lee and Walter, out and proud husband-owners of a local gay bar they liken to a “hillbilly Studio 54,” talk about their deep-seated faith; a Christian t-shirt designer describes his love for his gay father; and everything comes together in a show-stopping mash-up of a spectacular passion play and raucous drag show. The result is a joyously offbeat slice of Americana that breaks down the red-state-blue-state divide.

TRT: 75 mins.

Country: USA

Language: English

