VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF POKÃ‰MON: BATTLE FRONTIER COMPLETE COLLECTION!

VIZ Media has announced the release date for the 47-episode PokÃ©mon: Battle Frontier Complete Collection.

Available exclusively on DVD,Â PokÃ©mon: Battle Frontier Complete Collection will be in stores on January 8th. Episodes will be both dubbed and subtitled.

San Francisco, CA, December 18, 2018 â€“ VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the release of POKÃ‰MON: BATTLE FRONTIER COMPLETE COLLECTION on January 8th.

Under license from The PokÃ©mon Company International, the ninth season of the beloved adventure series features 47 episodes and will be released exclusively on DVD with an MSRP of $54.97 U.S. / $63.99 CAN. Episodes contained in the six-disc collection are presented with English-dubbed as well as English SDH-subtitled dialogue options.

In the complete collection of POKÃ‰MON: BATTLE FRONTIER, the territory might be familiar, but even Ash and Brock can find more than a few surprises in their home region of Kanto, like a PokÃ©mon Ranger hot on the cases of two Legendary PokÃ©mon! Mayâ€™s back on the Contest path, blazing a trail to the Kanto Grand Festival, while Ash seeks out the hidden facilities of the Battle Frontier. If finding them wasnâ€™t hard enough, heâ€™s still got battles with the Frontier Brains to deal withâ€”much tougher than any Gym Leader heâ€™s ever faced.

PokÃ©mon is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 324 million PokÃ©mon video games and over 23.6 billion cards from the PokÃ©mon Trading Card Game have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of PokÃ©mon home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of PokÃ©mon manga graphic novel series (in both printed and digital formats) including PokÃ©mon Adventures, PokÃ©mon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen, PokÃ©mon Adventures: Emerald, PokÃ©mon Adventures: Diamond AND Pearl/PLATINUM, PokÃ©mon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver, PokÃ©mon Adventures: Black & White, POKÃ‰MON Xâ€¢Y, and POKÃ‰MON OMEGA RUBY â€¢ ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

For additional information on POKÃ‰MON anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

