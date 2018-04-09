NBC’S HIGH-CONCEPT DRAMA REVERIE PREMIERES IN MAY; MARLON RETURNS IN JUNE!

NBC’s intriguing new series, Reverie – about a woman who is enlisted to save people from being stuck in virtual reality – will premiere on Wednesday, May 30 (10/9C). Full series description follows below.

Last summer’s top-rated scripted series, Marlon, will return on Thursday, June 14th with two new episodes (9/8C).

NBC’S HIGH-CONCEPT DRAMA ‘REVERIE’ PREMIERES WEDNESDAY, MAY 30 WHILE LAST SUMMER’S #1 NEW SCRIPTED SERIES ‘MARLON’ RETURNS THURSDAY, JUNE 14

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – April 9, 2018 – NBC has set premiere dates for its new immersive-reality drama series “Reverie,” starring Sarah Shahi and Golden Globe Award nominee Dennis Haysbert, as well as last summer’s #1 new scripted series, “Marlon.”

“Reverie” will launch Wednesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately following NBC’s popular summer alternative series “American Ninja Warrior.”

From Mickey Fisher, the creator of “Extant,” this grounded new thriller follows Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when her former boss, Charlie Ventana (Dennis Haysbert), brings her in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced immersive virtual-reality program in which you can live out your wildest dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.

The cast also includes Sendhil Ramamurthy, Jessica Lu and Kathryn Morris.

“Reverie” is created and executive produced by Mickey Fisher. The pilot was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Tom Szentgyorgyi, Brooklyn Weaver, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive produce. “Reverie” is produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

“Marlon,” which Variety said was “a refreshing take on family dynamics” in its first season, returns for season two on Thursday, June 14 at 9 and 9:30 p.m. with Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots” serving as its lead in.

Last summer the 9 p.m. edition of “Marlon” averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” ratings from Nielsen Media Research, making it the summer’s #1 new scripted series on the Big 4 networks in 18-49 and total viewers. “Marlon” concluded its first season by matching the show’s “live plus same day” season highs with both its 9 and 9:30 p.m. telecasts.

Loosely inspired by the real life of star Marlon Wayans (“In Living Color,” “Scary Movie”), this update to the classic family comedy centers on a loving (but sometimes inappropriate) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife. While his misguided fatherly advice, unstoppable larger-than-life personality and unpredictable Internet superstardom might get in the way sometimes, for Marlon family really always does come first — even if he’s the biggest kid of all.

The cast features Marlon Wayans, Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil.

Christopher Moynihan serves as writer and executive producer. Marlon Wayans, Rick Alvarez and Michael Rotenberg also executive produce. “Marlon” is produced by Universal Television, Bicycle Path Productions, Baby Way Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

