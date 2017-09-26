AMC’s Into The Badlands Grows Cast By Five!

AMC’s Into the Badlands is adding three regular and two recurring guest star roles for season three.

Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay and Ella-Rae Smith join as series regulars Dean-Charles Chapman and Lewis Tan join as recurring guest stars.

AMC ANNOUNCES “INTO THE BADLANDS” SEASON 3 CAST ADDITIONS

Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay and Ella-Rae Smith Join as Series Regulars Dean-Charles Chapman and Lewis Tan Join as Recurring Guest Stars

New York, NY – September 26, 2017 – AMC announced today new additions to the cast of its hit martial arts drama “Into the Badlands,” which returns for season three next year. Sherman Augustus, Babou Ceesay and Ella-Rae Smith join the cast as series regulars and Dean-Charles Chapman and Lewis Tan join as recurring guest stars. They join series stars Daniel Wu (Sunny), Aramis Knight (M.K.), Emily Beecham (The Widow), Orla Brady (Lydia), Ally Ioannides (Tilda), Nick Frost (Bajie) and previously announced new series regular Lorraine Toussaint (Cressida).

SERIES REGULARS

Sherman Augustus returns to the Badlands after being introduced as Nathaniel Moon, the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny in Season 2. In Season 3, Moon joins forces with The Widow in her war against Baron Chau in the hopes of avenging his feud with Sunny. Augustus most recently appeared on “Westworld,” “American Odyssey,” “Colony,” “Low Winter Sun” and “Legit.” He is represented by Concept Talent Group and Jeff Goldberg Management.

Babou Ceesay plays Pilgrim, a zealous warlord who is on a quest to recover a mysterious artifact from Azra that could tip the balance of power in the Badlands. Ceesay most recently appeared in the Showtime series “Guerilla,” BAFTA-nominated Damilola, Our Loved Boy, BAFTA-winning TV mini-series “National Treasure” and Free Fire. He recently wrapped production on The Best of Enemies. He is represented by Troika and Management 360.

Ella-Rae Smith plays Nix, a teenager whom Pilgrim loves like his own child. He uses her dark abilities to enforce his will. Smith most recently appeared in “Clique,” Butterfly Kisses and the upcoming feature The Commuter. She is represented by United Agents LLP.

RECURRING GUEST STARS:

Dean-Charles Chapman plays Castor, a teenager with dark abilities whom Pilgrim loves like his own child. He uses his dark abilities to enforce his will. Chapman most recently appeared as King Tommen in “Game of Thrones” and can be seen in the upcoming feature films Breathe and The Commuter. He is represented by Troika Talent in the UK and WME in the US.

Lewis Tan plays Gaius Chau, who was imprisoned by his older sister, Baron Chau, for liberating her cog slaves. Gaius becomes a reluctant player in his sister’s war against The Widow. Tan most recently appeared in the TV series “Iron Fist,” “Rush Hour,” and “Hawaii Five-0” and can be seen in the upcoming film Den of Thieves. He is represented by ICM Partners Management and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

From AMC Studios, “Into the Badlands” was created by executive producers/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu. “Into the Badlands” closed its second season as a top-ten scripted series on ad-supported cable, averaging 3 million viewers per episode.