It’s A Wonderful Life Trailer: Gotti!

Gotti relates the story of John Gotti – the man who became known as the Teflon Don – as told by his son.

Gotti opens in select theaters and on VOD on December 15th.

GOTTI follows infamous crime boss John Gotti’s (John Travolta) rise to become the “Teflon Don” of the Gambino Crime Family in New York City. Spanning three decades and recounted by his son John Jr. (Spencer Lofranco), GOTTI examines Gotti’s tumultuous life as he and his wife (Kelly Preston) attempt to hold the family together amongst tragedy and multiple prison sentences.

GOTTI is a crime drama directed by Kevin Connolly and written by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs. The film will be released by Lionsgate Premiere in theaters and on demand on December 15, 2017.