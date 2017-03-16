AMC & Reliance Games Unleash Into the Badlands Blade Battle Game!

Fans of AMC’s Into The Badlands can now be their favorite characters in the new Into the Badlands Blade Battle mobile game being launched worldwide on iOS and Android today.

Reliance Games and AMC Launch “Into the Badlands Blade Battle” Mobile Game for iOS and Android Worldwide

Journey Into the Badlands with Your Favorite Characters From the Hit AMC Series Available Now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Into the Badlands Season 2 Premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10:00p.m. ET/PT on AMC

New York, NY – March 16, 2017 – Reliance Games, a leading Freemium entertainment developer, and AMC announced today the launch of “Into the Badlands Blade Battle” mobile game, available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store throughout AMC domestic and global territories.

“Into the Badlands Blade Battle” brings together fans across mobile devices to battle for reputation, power and bragging rights as the action on their mobile screen mirrors the latest action on the show. Weekly events in the game will highlight key scenes and battles from Season 2, while fans are encouraged to battle and recruit new characters from the series.

“Into the Badlands Blade Battle” features never-before-seen, isometric tactical combat and fan-favorite characters, including Sunny (Daniel Wu), The Widow (Emily Beecham), M.K. (Aramis Knight), Waldo (Stephen Lang) and more. Characters belong to different classes of fighting weapon styles, whose special abilities can further be upgraded – resulting in a customized team of scouts, defensive juggernauts and highly specialized combatants. Players can live in a world of Barons and assassins (or Clippers), experience the life of a Badlands warrior, defeat mighty bosses, forge powerful alliances, build squads and fight rivals in iconic locations from the series, including Quinn’s Fort and The Widow’s Lodge.

“Together with AMC, we have built a mobile experience that captures the intensity and personality of the Into the Badlands world,” said Amit Khanduja, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Entertainment-Digital. “‘Into The Badlands Blade Battle’ is packed with limitless hours of gameplay to entertain both fans of the series and mobile gamers. We have always strived to bring a diverse range of entertainment and big brands to mobile gamers as long lasting experiences, and we are excited to introduce another flagship with ‘Into the Badlands Blade Battle.’”

“We wanted a game that captured the fast-pace and dynamic artistry of the martial arts in Into the Badlands – beautiful action, for people who want a great fighting game on mobile. It’s easy to pick up and hard to put down,” said Mac McKean, EVP of Innovation and Product Development for AMC and SundanceTV.

Into the Badlands returns for its highly-anticipated second season on Sunday, March 19th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT . Season 2 finds Sunny and M.K. separated and scattered to the wind, each imprisoned in unlikely places. While M.K. struggles to control his powers, Sunny is determined to fight his way back into the Badlands to find his family or die trying. On their journey, Clipper and Colt are assisted by mysterious, new allies whose motivations may be anything but pure. Meanwhile, The Widow continues to consolidate power against the other Barons, while a dark and mysterious threat prepares to exact revenge on them all. Alliances are struck, friendships betrayed, and by season’s end, Sunny and M.K.’s lives will be forever altered with devastating consequences.

“Into The Badlands Blade Battle” joins Reliance Games Hall of Fame of mobile games based on beloved entertainment brands. Reliance Entertainment’s Real Steel, Pacific Rim and Hotel Transylvania 2 continue to delight on both iOS and Android.

Into The Badlands Blade Battle is available to download for free on iOS and Android here: http://bit.ly/2n2TVDy

