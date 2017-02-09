Advance Tickets for Before I Fall Go On Sale On Cupid Day!

A critical hit and fan favorite from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, Before I Fall will be in theaters on March 3rd – but in honor of Cupid Day – two days before Valentine’s Day, and the day on which the film is set – advance tickets will go on sale on Sunday, February 12th.

To find out where, read on.

LOS ANGELES, CA, February 9, 2017 – In celebration of Cupid Day, the pre-Valentine’s Day holiday on which the movie BEFORE I FALL is set (along with the bestselling novel on which the film is based), Open Road Films and Awesomeness Films are pleased to announce that advance tickets for BEFORE I FALL will go on sale on Cupid Day, Sunday, February 12th at select theaters.

BEFORE I FALL opens nationwide on March 3, 2017 (with Thursday night shows beginning March 2, 2017). Check movie ticketing sites and your local theater for show times and tickets (and see below).

A critical hit and fan favorite from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, BEFORE I FALL was called “compelling” and an “impressively stylish adaptation” by Variety’s, Peter DeBruge.

In BEFORE I FALL, the story is set on February 12, which, at the high school Sam (Zoey Deutch) attends, is known as Cupid Day. Sam has everything: the perfect friends, the perfect guy, and a seemingly perfect future. Then, everything changes. After one fateful night, Sam wakes up with no future at all. Trapped reliving the same day over and over, she begins to question just how perfect her life really was. As she begins to untangle the mystery of a life suddenly derailed, she must also unwind the secrets of the people closest to her, and discover the power of a single day to make a difference, not just in her own life, but in the lives of those around her–before she runs out of time for good.

The film is based on The New York Times bestselling novel by award-winning author Lauren Oliver. A new special paperback edition of the novel was released on February 7th featuring poster art from the major motion picture as well as exclusive interviews about the making of the movie. You can buy the new paperback edition of Before I Fall here:

http://www.epicreads.com/books/before-i-fall-movie-tie-in-edition/9780062656322/

Open Road Films and Awesomeness Films present a Jon Shestack production. A film by Ry Russo-Young, BEFORE I FALL stars Zoey Deutch, Halston Sage, Logan Miller, Kian Lawley, Elena Kampouris with Diego Boneta and Jennifer Beals. Director of photography is Michael Fimognari, production designer is Paul Joyal, costume designer is Eilidh McAllister, casting is by Nancy Nayor, CSA, music is by Adam Taylor and music supervisor is Howard Paar. Edited by Joe Landauer, co-producer is Max Siemers and producers are Brian Robbins, Matt Kaplan and Jon Shestack. Executive producers are Brett Bouttier, Robyn Marshall, Lauren Oliver and Marc Bienstock. Screenplay is by Maria Maggenti. Based on the novel by Lauren Oliver, BEFORE I FALL is directed by Ry Russo-Young.

