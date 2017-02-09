Make Way for The White Princess!

Based on the novel by Philippa Gregory, Starz’ The White Princess opens three days after the events of The White Queen, ‘as a new generation ascends to the throne in a tale of power, political divides, family, love, and betrayal.’

The White Queen premieres on Sunday, April 16th (8/7C). Further series description and a link to the first trailer follow the break.

REIGNING ROYAL WOMEN STEER STARZ’ ORIGINAL LIMITED SERIES “THE WHITE PRINCESS” PREMIERing ON SUNDAY, APRIL 16th AT 8PM ET/PT

Follow up to the Golden Globe® and Emmy® Nominated Miniseries “The White Queen” Based on the Best Selling “The Cousins’ War” Novels

First Look at the Key Art Teases “Love to the Death”

View New “The White Princess” Official Trailer Here:

The White Princess – Official Trailer

Beverly Hills, Calif., February 9, 2017 – Starz announced today that the highly-anticipated STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess” – a follow-up to the Golden Globe® and Emmy® award-nominated STARZ Original Miniseries “The White Queen” from Company Pictures and Playground – will premiere on Sunday, April 16th at 8PM ET/PT . Set in 15th century England, the drama is drawn from the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory and part of The Cousins’ War book series.

President of Programming for Starz Carmi Zlotnik said, “‘The White Princess’ represents the kind of Obsessable programming that has become the hallmark of STARZ Original Series, and we can’t wait for the ardent fans of ‘The White Queen’ and ‘Outlander’ to discover it. We are thrilled that Emma Frost returned to the helm to reimagine ‘The White Princess.’ Her unique voice has created a compelling royal drama, driven by dynamic women in front of and behind the camera.”

Hailed by Harper’s Bazaar as “the feminist answer to ‘Game of Thrones,’” “The White Princess” picks up three days after the conclusion of “The White Queen,” as a new generation ascends to the throne in a tale of power, political divides, family, love, and betrayal. “The White Princess” is a gripping historical drama uniquely told from the perspective of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne: Lizzie (Jodie Comer), Lady Margaret Beaufort (Michelle Fairley) and Dowager Queen Elizabeth Woodville (Essie Davis).

The story begins as one of England’s most politically turbulent times – The War of the Roses – is coming to an end. An uneasy peace is achieved when former King Richard III is defeated at the Battle of Bosworth, and the victor, Henry Tudor, soon-to-be King Henry VII (Jacob Collins-Levy), is married to Lizzie – a princess from a rival house and Richard III’s former lover.

“The White Princess” is helmed by returning Showrunner and Writer Emma Frost (“The White Queen,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Shameless”), also on board as Executive Producer, alongside Executive Producer and Director Jamie Payne (“Legends,” “Quantico”). Lachlan MacKinnon (“Burton and Taylor”) is Producer for the series, with Playground’s Colin Callender (“The White Queen,” “The Dresser,” “Wolf Hall”) and Scott Huff (“The Missing”) serving as Executive Producers along with Company Pictures’ Michele Buck (“Hornblower”).

“The White Princess” will consist of eight episodes airing Sunday nights beginning April 16th and it will also be available on STARZ ON DEMAND and to STARZ subscribers on the STARZ app. In December 2016, the STARZ app was named by Apple® as one of Apple TV’s® “10 Best Apps of the Year,” and has consistently ranked in the Top 10 Entertainment Top Grossing category on iTunes since its launch in April 2016.

About “The White Princess”

Drawn from the novel of the same name by Philippa Gregory, and part of The Cousins’ War book series, “The White Princess” sees England ostensibly united by the marriage of Princess Elizabeth of York/Lizzie and King Henry VII, but their personal and political rift runs deep and the divide between them threatens to tear the kingdom apart once again. Rumors circulate that Lizzie’s long-lost brother Prince Richard is alive and planning to take the throne – forcing Lizzie into an impossible choice between her new Tudor husband and the boy who could be her own blood and the rightful York King. “The White Princess” is a tale of power, political divides, family, love and betrayal, which charts one of the most tumultuous times in British history uniquely from the point of view of the women waging the ongoing battle for the English throne.

“The White Princess” filmed on location in Bristol, UK and will air on STARZ beginning on April 16, 2017. Starz retains all domestic and international multiplatform rights including television, home entertainment, and digital.

“The White Princess © Company Television TWP Limited 2016.

Artwork © Starz Entertainment, LLC.

