Acorn TV’s International Sensation Keeping Faith Comes To Home Video!

Faith Howells (Eve Myles, Torchwood, Victoria, Broadchurch) fights to find the truth behind the sudden and unexpected disappearance of her husband in Keeping Faith – a critically acclaimed, international hit series from BBC Wales and Acorn TV.

Keeping Faith will arrive on (Blu-ray and DVD) on July 24th.

International Sensation with a record 9.5 million downloads on BBC iPlayer; Starring Eve Myles (Torchwood, Broadchurch, Victoria)

New Acorn TV Original and BBC Wales Drama Series KEEPING FAITH DVD/Blu-ray Debut from Acorn TV on July 24, 2018

“A bit like Big Little Lies relocated to rural Wales” – The Guardian

“Thrilling… powerful new mystery” – WalesOnline.co.uk

“Breathless domestic noir thriller” – Act On This

“Genuine diamond” – Wales Arts Review

Acorn TV features the DVD/Blu-ray debut of the gripping Acorn TV Original Series KEEPING FAITH on July 24, 2018. Akin to Loch Ness and Broadchurch, this thriller was filmed back-to-back in Welsh and English and tells the story of lawyer, wife and mother Faith Howells (Eve Myles, Torchwood, Victoria, Broadchurch) as she fights to find the truth behind the sudden and unexpected disappearance of her husband. The DVD/Blu-ray 3-Disc Sets feature 8 episodes, plus bonus behind-the-scenes featurettes ($49.99, Amazon.com). The Welsh version, Un Bore Mercher, was a huge success for S4C in Wales while the English-language version’s record-setting premiere on BBC Wales had a record 9.5 million downloads on BBC iPlayer. The series has already been renewed for a second season. Keeping Faith made its U.S. premiere in May 2018 on Acorn TV. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Award-winning actress Eve Myles stars in this BBC thriller as Faith Howells, a fun-loving lawyer with a happy marriage and three children, enjoying an extended maternity leave from the law firm she founded with her husband, Evan (Bradley Freegard, EastEnders, Doctors). Then one day, Evan leaves for work but never arrives. Faith scrambles to handle the clients Evan left behind, all while trying to find out what happened to her husband. As the days go by with no sign of him, Faith becomes the police’s prime suspect, and her search for the truth leads her to the criminal underbelly of her quiet Welsh town. When long-buried family secrets come to light, Faith wonders if she ever really knew her husband at all.

Filmed on location along the stunning Welsh coast, this suspense-filled mystery also stars Mark Lewis Jones (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Matthew Gravelle (Broadchurch), Eiry Thomas (The Indian Doctor), and Aneirin Hughes (Hinterland).

Street Date: July 24, 2018 SRP: $49.99 Contains strong language, violence, and sexual situations

DVD 3-Disc Set: 8 episodes – Approx. 480 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961266890

Blu-ray 3-Disc Set: 8 episodes – Approx. 480 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961266999

Bonus: Behind-the-scenes featurettes (43 min.) and character introductions (5 min.)

