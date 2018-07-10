Lonesome Town Trailer: Castle Rock!

‘I always believed the devil was a metaphor,’ rasps Alan Pangborn (Scott Glenn), ‘God help me. I did.’

The new trailer for Hulu’s Castle Rock takes us even deeper into the grasp of the town where ‘every inch is stained with someone’s sin.’

Castle Rock premieres on July 25th.

OFFICIAL TRAILER: Hulu Original Castle Rock From J.J. Abrams and Stephen King

We are excited to debut the official trailer for upcoming Hulu original series Castle Rock. The psychological-horror anthology series from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King premieres Wednesday, July 25th only on Hulu.

SOCIAL: @CastleRockHulu

SYNOPSIS: A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock is an original story that combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The series stars André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy and Scott Glenn.

Sam Shaw & Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Mark Lafferty, Ben Stephenson, Liz Glotzer and Stephen King. Castle Rock is from Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Like this: Like Loading...