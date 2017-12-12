Accptable Risk: Irish Conspiracy Thriller Comes to Home Video!

Acceptable Risk (Acorn) follows Sarah Manning (Elaine Cassidy, The Paradise, No Offence, The Others) as she comes to realize how little she knew about her husband, Lee, before he was murdered.

Her growing suspicions around his death lead Sarah to confront a powerful conspiracy of corporate, police and political interests, extending from Dublin to Montreal, in which her own family may be complicit.

Acorn TV Original Series and New Irish Conspiracy Thriller

ACCEPTABLE RISK DVD/Blu-ray Debut from Acorn TV on December 26, 2017

“It’s devilishly hard to stop (watching)… Cassidy plays it masterfully.” -The Huffington Post

“Addictive, fast-paced and often surprising” -Boston Herald

The high-end transatlantic ITV and Acorn TV Original Series ACCEPTABLE RISK makes its DVD and Blu-ray debut on December 26, 2017 from Acorn TV, an RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE) brand. The DVD and Blu-ray 2-Disc Sets feature 6 episodes, plus bonus cast interviews and behind-the-scenes featurettes ($39.99, Amazon.com). Acceptable Risk made its U.S. premiere in October 2017 on Acorn TV.

When Sarah Manning’s husband, Lee, is killed while on business in Montreal, her life back in Dublin starts to spin out of control. Sarah soon realizes she knew little about her husband’s past or his job at a powerful international pharmaceutical company. Assigned to the case, Detective Emer Byrne (Angeline Ball, Shameless [UK]) doggedly investigates the conflicting evidence, even in defiance of her superior’s order. As more lies surface, Sarah begins to suspect that Lee’s murder could be connected to the death of her first husband. Did both men know a terrible secret that got them killed?

Also starring Morten Suurballe (The Killing [Denmark]) and Lisa Dwyer Hogg (The Fall), this gripping international thriller follows Sarah’s high-stakes fight for the truth amidst a conspiracy of corporate, police, and political interests.

Street Date: December 26, 2017 SRP: $39.99

DVD 2-Disc Set: 6 episodes – Approx. 322 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961253692

Blu-ray 2-Disc Set: 6 episodes – Approx. 322 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961258796

BONUS: Behind-the-scenes featurettes (62 min.) and cast interviews (19 min.)

