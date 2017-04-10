Harrow is the story of Dr. Daniel Harrow, who is no ordinary forensic pathologist. Brilliant. Unorthodox. Possibly a murderer?

The series will be an ABC Studios International production in partnership with Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australia Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Screen Queensland – with production in Australia, for global distribution.

Harrow is created by Stephen M. Irwin (Secrets & Lies) & Leigh McGrath (Home & Away), written by Stephen M. Irwin.

ABC STUDIOS INTERNATIONAL TO PRODUCE DRAMA SERIES ‘HARROW’

ABC Studios International in partnership with Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC) and Screen Queensland have announced a major new television drama series, “Harrow,” to be produced in Australia.

"Harrow" is the story of Dr. Daniel Harrow, who is no ordinary forensic pathologist. Brilliant. Unorthodox. And a murderer?

Harrow’s total disregard for authority and his unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre of cases. He is driven to give victims a voice and will bend every rule to get to the truth of what happened to them. But when a terrible secret from his own past threatens his family, his career, and himself, Harrow needs all his wit, wiles, and forensic genius not to solve a crime, but to keep it buried. Darkly funny, totally irreverent, and always surprising, “Harrow” is an addictive new crime show.

Keli Lee, managing director, International Content & Talent, ABC Studios International, said: “As our first foray into international production under ABC Studios International, we’re thrilled to produce ‘Harrow’ for global distribution. A compelling story and great characters resonate all over the world, and Harrow is a show that global audiences will want to watch.”

“Harrow” is created by Stephen M. Irwin & Leigh McGrath, written by Stephen M. Irwin, and its executive producers are Tracey Robertson and Nathan Mayfield.

“Hoodlum is very excited to partner with ABC Studios International on this thrilling TV series. Together we will bring the character of Harrow to life in a series that is set to hook audiences at every turn with unique cases to solve and an intriguing twist on the crime show genre,” says Robertson, executive producer, Hoodlum Entertainment.

