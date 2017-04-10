Dear Dick, Game On! Trailer: Amazon’s I Love Dick!

Jill Soloway’s new amazon series, I Love Dick, follows Chris (Kathryn Hahn) a frustrated New York filmmaker marooned in Marfa, Texas, where her husband, Sylvère, (Griffin Dunne) has a writing residency.

There she meets no BS-scholar Dick (Kevin Bacon) and her life begins to change.

The first season of I Love Dick will premiere on May 12th.

ABOUT I LOVE DICK

Adapted from the cult classic novel by Chris Kraus – referred to as “the most important book about men and women written in the last century” (Emily Gould, the Guardian) – I LOVE DICK is set in the colorful intellectual community of Marfa, Texas.

Indie filmmaker Chris (Kathryn Hahn, TRANSPARENT) has spent most of her adult life in the shadow of her older and successful academic husband Sylvère (Griffin Dunne, DALLAS BUYERS CLUB). When her latest work is accepted into the Venice International Film Festival, Chris finally gets her big break. She plans to head to Italy after dropping off Sylvère at a residency fellowship program in the remote West Texas art haven of Marfa, run by the legendary artist Dick Jarrett (Kevin Bacon, THE FOLLOWING). Excited for their new prospects, Chris and Sylvère sublet their cramped New York apartment and set out on a cross-country road trip.

When they arrive in Marfa, Chris’s plan to drop off Sylvère and continue on to glory in Venice falls apart when she learns that the festival has pulled her film over a licensing dispute for rights to a song she failed to clear. Her plans shattered, Chris finds herself stranded in a small town with nothing to do but confront her failing artistic career.

It isn’t long before Dick Jarrett catches her eye. Dick is as much mysterious cowboy as he is art star, and Chris is immediately drawn to him. After Dick belittles Chris and expresses doubt that women can make art as good as men’s, Chris finds that her attraction has inexplicably turned into obsession.

Fueled by the encounter, Chris begins to write letters to Dick that she never plans on giving him. But when she realizes that they represent her best work yet, Chris knows that she can’t keep the letters to herself. Soon everyone in town is reading them, setting off a chain reaction of explosive artistic expression and wild self-discovery among the residents of Marfa – and upending Chris and Sylvère’s preconceptions about love and monogamy.

An exploration of the female gaze and how we tell stories about love and desire, I LOVE DICK charts the evolution of a marriage, the awakening of an artist and the deification of a man named Dick.

Series Premiere: May 12

Cast: Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne, Roberta Colindrez, India Menuez, Lily Mojekwu

Executive Producers: Jill Soloway, Sarah Gubbins, Andrea Sperling, Victor Hsu

Like this: Like Loading...