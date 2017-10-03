ABC Digital Studios Launches Grey’s Anatomy Web Series To Celebrate Show’s 300th Episode!

ABC Digital Studios is launching Grey’s Anatomy: Post-Op, a six-episode web series, to celebrate Grey’s anatomy’s 300th episode.

ABC DIGITAL STUDIOS LAUNCHES SIX-PART WEB SERIES, ‘GREY’S ANATOMY: POST-OP,’ TO CELEBRATE SHOW’S 300th EPISODE

In anticipation of “Grey’s Anatomy”’s 300th episode, ABC Digital Studios is launching a six-part web series, “Grey’s Anatomy: Post-Op,” hosted by Gordon James who plays Nurse Gregory on the series. Each week, leading up to “Grey’s Anatomy”’s astounding 300th episode, James will be joined by special guests including cast, writers, producers and various crew members as they look back at over a decade’s worth of memorable moments. Each new episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most iconic scenes of the prolific ABC series, as well as an exclusive sneak peek into upcoming episodes from this record-breaking 14th season.

The series will go live tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, at 10 a.m., on ABC.com and the ABC app; a promo for the series is live now: lovegreys.com

“Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jessica Capshaw as Arizona Robbins, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Sarah Drew as April Kepner, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Jason George as Ben Warren, Martin Henderson as Nathan Riggs and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Mark Gordon (“Saving Private Ryan”), Krista Vernoff (“Shameless”), William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman are executive producers. “Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Studios.

For more information on “Grey’s Anatomy,” please visit abc.com.

