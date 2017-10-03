Do Not Fall In Love with Her Trailer: The Babysitter!

McG’s The Babysitter is the story of a teenage boy who falls in love with his babysitter – then learns that was a terrible decision!

The Babysitter premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 13th (that a big old hint right there!).

The Babysitter, directed by McG, follows Cole (Judah Lewis), who is madly in love with his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). She’s cool and awesome in all the ways Cole is not. One evening while Bee is babysitting, Cole witnesses the unthinkable. Now he must survive a night full of first kisses, first broken hearts, and first encounters with homicidal maniacs (played by Bella Thorne, Andrew Bachelor, Robbie Amell, and Hana Mae Lee).

Release Date: October 13, 2017

Starring: Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and Judah Lewis

Written by: Brian Duffield

Directed by: McG

Produced by: McG, Zack Shiller, Mary Viola

