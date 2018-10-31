ABC has a slate of new and classic episodes and specials for Thanksgiving this year.

Holiday-themed episodes of Station 19, Speechless, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, and General Hospital join three specials – the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic and I’m coming Home.

Details follow.

ABC CELEBRATES THE HOLIDAYS WITH A BOUNTY OF THANKSGIVING-THEMED PROGRAMS

ABC celebrates the joy of the holidays with Thanksgiving-themed episodes and specials. All times below are EST.

THURSDAY, NOV. 15

STATION 19 – “Weather the Storm” – As the team gathers for a Friendsgiving celebration at Dean’s, a violent windstorm touches down in Seattle. As the storm picks up speed, creating dangerous fire conditions, the crew must put the festivities on hold and report in for duty, leaving some of them in a life-threatening situation. (9:01-10:00 p.m.)

FRIDAY, NOV. 16

SPEECHLESS – “C-E– CELEBRITY S-U– SUITE” – When the DiMeos land in the hospital on Thanksgiving, Maya’s determination to save the holiday leads to an uneasy truce with her rival, Melanie Hertzal (Sarah Chalke). Jimmy gets jealous when Kenneth bonds with his brother, Billy (Rob Corddry). Wounds from an old breakup are re-opened, but Ray finds brand-new love in an unlikely place. (8:30-9:00 p.m.)

SUNDAY, NOV. 18

AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – “America’s Funniest Home Videos” pays tribute to the holiday with special packages of “Things that Rhyme with Thanksgiving” and “Things we are Thankful For” on an all-new episode. (7:00–8:00 p.m.)

DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS – “Giving Thanks” – As Thanksgiving nears, the six remaining celebrity kids each dedicate a dance to those who have inspired and had an impact on their lives as “Giving Thanks” night comes to “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 21

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING – In the 1973 special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However, the dinner he arranges is a disaster when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie’s persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. A special bonus cartoon from Charles M. Schulz, “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers,” will air with the Peanuts classic, in which history comes to animated screen life in a captivating and informative program about the Mayflower voyagers. The special will air with Spanish audio via SAP. In “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers,” the year is 1620. After 65 grueling, sea-tossed days, the Pilgrims are in view of America’s shores – and Charlie Brown and the Peanuts crew are with them as they experience firsthand the lifestyle of the early settlers and celebrate the first Thanksgiving. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

THURSDAY, NOV. 22

MARY POPPINS SPECIAL (ABC NEWS) – “Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20” takes viewers behind the scenes of “Mary Poppins” as the iconic character returns to the big screen. The special features exclusive interviews with cast and crew. (8:00-9:00 p.m.)

I’M COMING HOME (ABC NEWS) – “I’m Coming Home” will follow stars as they visit their childhood homes and reconnect with their roots and the people who shaped who they are today. The docu-style format will capture the emotional and transformational journey back to the place where it all began. Stars like Emmy® and Tony® Award-winning actress Kristen Chenoweth will visit her first home and high school, and reconnect with friends, teachers and family who still live there today. The visit back home will also include a surprise payoff where the star will give back to their community. The hour will also include celebrities like Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Perry sharing memories of their childhood and what going home means to them. “I’m Coming Home” is executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg in partnership with award-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato of World of Wonder Productions. (10:00-11:00 p.m.)

DAYTIME

MONDAY, NOV. 26

GENERAL HOSPITAL – Gathered at the Quartermaine mansion, Monica announces that she’s succumbed to her fate and arranged for a lavish, gourmet pizza-themed Thanksgiving feast this year. Across town, Sonny and Carly host Thanksgiving dinner, allowing Michael to unknowingly spend the holiday with his son. Meanwhile, Jordan and Curtis celebrate all that they have to be thankful for; and Ava seals her fate when she lets a serial killer get too close. (Weekdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m.; check local listings)

Like this: Like Loading...