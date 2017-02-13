ABC and People Magazine Announce Four-Hour Princess Diana Documentary!

ABC and Time Inc’s People Magazine will partner on a four-hour documentary on the life and influence of Britain’s Princess Diana to mark the 20th anniversary of her death.

ABC AND TIME INC.’S PEOPLE ANNOUNCE TWO-NIGHT TELEVISION EVENT ON THE LIFE OF PRINCESS DIANA

Four-Hour Primetime Documentary Event to Premiere August 2017, Marking the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Passing

ABC and People announce a four-hour primetime television event on the extraordinary life of Princess Diana. The documentary event, which will air on ABC over two nights in August 2017, marking the 20th anniversary of her tragic passing at age 36, will capture the most comprehensive interviews ever conducted on the woman known as the People’s Princess: in-depth conversations with those who knew her best, as well as the world’s leading Diana experts. These interviews will be woven together with People’s unparalleled reporting, as well as captivating archival footage of the Princess of Wales. The documentary will not only explore the remarkable chapters of Diana’s life, but will also delve deeply into the ways in which her story remains relevant today. This television event will remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place – and will introduce her to a whole new generation.

“Princess Diana has appeared on the cover of People 57 times – more than anyone in the history of the People brand,” said Jess Cagle, People’s editor in chief and Time Inc.’s editorial director, Entertainment and Style Group. “Our audience has an insatiable appetite for news about the royal family; in fact, they are just as fascinated today as they were when Lady Diana was first introduced to the world back in 1981.” Bruce Gersh, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Time Inc., added: “With an exceptional reputation as a trusted news authority, People has covered the royals extensively throughout the years. We are excited to partner with ABC on the latest television project from a Time Inc. brand.”

“Even 20 years after her untimely death, Princess Diana’s legacy continues to impact our world,” said Robert Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night for ABC. “Our special will honor her memory and all the good that she did in her tragically brief life. Our partners at People are perfect to tell this story, as they’ve extensively covered her life throughout the years.”

The Princess Diana television event is produced for ABC by Emmy Award-winning Time Inc. Productions, which has tapped Maura Mandt, an Emmy Award-winning producer and director, as executive producer for the project. Time Inc. will distribute the documentary in international territories. This deal represents the latest in long-form programming from Time Inc., which has a record number of projects in 2017, including the hit series “People Magazine Investigates” for Investigation Discovery, which premiered in 2016 and was renewed for season 2 in 2017; Time’s “The Mars Generation” for Netflix; “Beyond a Year in Space,” the sequel to the Emmy-nominated “Year in Space,” for PBS; “The Making of SI Swimsuit 2017” for DirecTV Now; and “Puppy Bowl: Where Are They Now” for Animal Planet.

