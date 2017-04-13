How to Get DIRECTV an AT&T Internet Bundle fast

There is no doubt that high speed Internet has changed the way that we consume and view media. As more and more people have access to high speed Internet from premium vendors like AT&T Internet, competition has increased and prices have plummeted. This increased level of competition is great for consumers, because it means that there are now more affordable options than ever before when it comes to viewing and enjoying their favorite TV programs and movies.

AT&T Internet: Keeping Up with Technology

Since television was introduced to the public, it has quickly gained prominence as the premier viewing platform for all sorts of shows. During the many decades since its introduction to the viewing public, TV has undergone many changes. Even before the advent of high speed Internet, many people used satellite TV services to expand their viewing choices. These satellite TV services allowed everyone to gain access to a huge range of new shows at highly affordable prices.

These days, the web is the new generator of all kinds of content, from movies and TV shows, to obscure shows about collectible cards. Certain companies such as HDBundles have been quick to take advantage of this new media landscape, but there are also a wide range of great little gadgets that allow direct web streaming to your smart TV. Consider Google’s cheap and cheerful Chromecast, for example. The idea behind it is quite simple – stream web media to your TV – but the combination of an easy-to-use interface, simple setup, and the possibility to stretch its capabilities allowed it to became a bestseller very quickly upon release.

Just as the Internet has become more accessible and broadband connections have become the standard for most web connections throughout the country, television manufacturers have also released TVs that take advantage of this new technology. So-called smart TVs features a high-speed Ethernet port that enables constant Internet connectivity through a router. What this means for homeowners and others is that they can take advantage of a value-based DIRECTV + AT&T Internet bundle from authorized dealers such as HDBundles.

DIRECTV and AT&T Internet Bundle: A Better Entertainment Experience for Everyone

When you sign up for a DIRECTV and AT&T Internet bundle, you gain the following benefits:

Affordability: Do you remember the days when your TV was not connected to anything but the wall and the antenna or satellite dish on your roof? Do you also remember the days when your cable bill and your web data bill were separate? By signing up for a DIRECTV + AT&T bundle from authorized dealer, you gain a much more streamlined media viewing experience. Your Internet and your TV will be on the same bill so that you get a more affordable price!

Ultimate connectivity: The benefit of a smart TV, a gateway router, DIRECTV and AT&T Internet bundle means that you can truly share the media experience around your home. In fact, all companies provide most of the equipment necessary so that you can enjoy streaming movies or TV to your other devices. Feel like watching the latest installment of your favorite series in the bedroom on your tablet? You can stream right to your tablet using DIRECTV! Do your kids want to stream a movie into their bedrooms so that they can watch it with their friends? You can do that too, all very easily!

Speed: Because you'll be connected to the web at high speed, you can enjoy 4K streaming from sites like YouTube anywhere in your home. You can also watch something completely different on both your phone and your main TV at the same time! The reliability of big providers like AT&T Internet means that you can enjoy almost 100 percent uptime of your web connection at high speed and without glitches.

More potential: Furthermore, applications like DIRECTV offer a wide range of services, including social media connections, so that you can get instant updates at any time, as well as on-demand movies and shows. By combining it with a HD DVR, you can time-shift anything and watch it at a time that best suits you!

DIRECTV + AT&T Bundle: Centralized Entertainment

In the past decade, there has been much talk of media hubs and entertainment hubs. The problem is not that the technology for them didn’t exist, but that it was usually cumbersome to use, difficult to set-up, or unreliable. Applications like DIRECTV offer a way to streamline all of your modern media needs into one seamless package. This provides the following benefits:

Unity: Have you ever wanted to stream a YouTube video on one device while your kids watch their favorite movie in another part of the home? Have you ever wished that you could combine regular network television with thousands of other shows available from Internet-based providers? You can do all of this simply and intuitively now!

More channels than ever before: You won't just have access to all of your regular cable channels, as you'd expect, but also a tailored package that offers you Ultra HD 4K networks, and even international programming. In fact, if you really wanted to you, could stream up to eight sports games at one time in the same house! You'll never miss the action again. To make it even better, all of this can be recorded for later viewing on a provided HD DVR.

DIRECTV and AT&T Internet: Into the Future

Given the fast access that many of us currently have to speedy Internet, the future certainly seems like a more unified media experience. Companies have taken advantage of the new paradigm in entertainment and offer personally customizable packages that include high-speed web access, a single affordable bill each month for all of your media streaming needs, a router for connecting to the web, receivers, and an HD DVR that allows simultaneous recording of shows so that you can watch them at any time of your choosing!

Rather than continue to be frustrated with cumbersome media platforms and separate monthly bills that add up to more trouble than you’re getting back in enjoyment, why not check out a smarter way to enjoy TV and the web in your own home?

