2018 American Music Awards Moves To Tuesday Night!

The 2018 American Music Awards will move to Tuesday night – with a live broadcast set for October 9th on ABC.

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that the “2018 American Music Awards,” the world’s largest fan-voted awards show, will broadcast live on TUESDAY, OCT. 9 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

The American Music Awards honors artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

ABC’s broadcast of the “2017 American Music Awards” grew by double digits year to year in Total Viewers (+10% – 9.0 million vs. 8.2 million) and drew ABC’s biggest entertainment audience in the Sunday 8:00-11:00 p.m. time slot since “The Oscars®” on Feb. 26, 2017.

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected in Billboard Magazine and on Billboard.com, including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound.

The “2018 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are producers.

To search the American Music Award database for past winners (1974–2017) please visit: www.theamas.com/winners-database.

About the American Music Awards

