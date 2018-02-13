This Is Real Trailer: Siren!

The people of Bristol Cove is shaken up when a mysterious girl begins wreaking havoc on the small coastal town.

Freeform has released key art (above) and a new teaser for Siren – which has its two-hour premiere on Thursday, March 29th.

FREEFORM RELEASES KEY ART & PROMO FOR HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED MERMAID DRAMA, ‘SIREN’

This morning, Freeform released the key art for the it’s highly-anticipated new mermaid drama, “Siren,” across its social channels. The network also released a brand new promo which includes the first glimpse at Ryn in her natural habitat.

SIREN premieres March 29, 2018 on Freeform with a special two-hour event.

Series Description

What if there was something sinister swimming beneath the sea’s surface? In Freeform’s next epic tale, “Siren,” the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, is turned upside down when a mysterious girl (Eline Powell) appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the small fishing town. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) must work together to find out who and what drove this primal hunter of the deep sea to land, and are there more like her out there?

Cast

Eline Powell, “Ryn”

Alex Roe, “Ben”

Fola Evans-Akingbola, “Maddie”

Ian Verdun, “Xander”

Rena Owens, “Helen”

Sibongile Mlambo, “Donna”

Credits

“Siren” is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White who both serve as executive producers. Emily Whitesell (“Finding Carter”) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb also serve as executive producers.

