You’re Not from Around Here Are You? Trailer: Captain Marvel!

The first teaser trailer for Captain Marvel is here and it looks pretty amazing!

This trailer gives us a glimpse of a Skrull or two and even a glimpse of Captain Mar-Vell and some anonymous Kree warriors who seem to be under his command.

Once again, Marvel Studios has gotten it right.

Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019.

Higher. Further. Faster. Watch the trailer for Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, in theaters March 8, 2019.

More info on Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel: https://www.marvel.com/movies/captain…

Follow Marvel on Twitter: ?https://twitter.com/marvel

Like Marvel on FaceBook: ?https://www.facebook.com/Marvel

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers.

Like this: Like Loading...