You’re Not Afraid of Tough Guys, Are You? Trailer: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman

The Irishman is Martin Scorsese’s saga of organized crime post-World War II as seen through the eyes of hustler and hitman Frank Sheeran.

In theaters now, The Irishman will premiere on Netflix on November 27th.

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

You can stream The Irishman here beginning on November 27th.

