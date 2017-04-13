You Probably Think This Trailer’s About You: Dear White People!

Dear White People – Netflix’s continuation of the indie satire Dear White People follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age.

Dear White People premieres on Friday, April 28th.

Dear White People…

… you probably think this trailer is about you — find out if that’s actually the case above!

Dear White People launches Friday, April 28, 2017, everywhere that Netflix is available.

About Dear White People

Set against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface, Dear White People is a send-up of the now post “post-racial” America that weaves together a universal story of finding one’s own identity and forging a wholly unique path. The satirical series — which picks up where the acclaimed 2014 film by the same name left off – follows a group of Winchester University’s students of color as they navigate a diverse landscape of social injustice, cultural bias, political correctness (or lack thereof) and activism in the millennial age. Through an absurdist lens, Dear White People utilizes biting irony, self-deprecation and sometimes brutal honesty to hold up a mirror to the issues plaguing society today, all the while leading with laughter.

From creator and executive producer Justin Simien, Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson. Yvette Lee Bowser serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev as executive producers, as well.

Dear White People is produced by Lionsgate Television for Netflix.

For more on Dear White People, please visit our official show pages:

Twitter: @DearWhitePeople

Facebook: /DearWhitePeople

Instagram: @DearWhitePeople

Like this: Like Loading...