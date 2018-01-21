WORLD’S FIRST SAW-THEMED ESCAPE EXPERIENCE TO OPEN IN LAS VEGAS

Based on Lionsgate’s blockbuster horror film franchise, the SAW Escape Experience

will be one of the largest immersive escape experiences in the world

Egan Productions, creative masterminds behind Las Vegas’ top-ranked haunted attraction Fright Dome, has partnered with Hollywood film studio and global content leader Lionsgate to bring to life the world’s first immersive escape experience themed after the blockbuster SAW films. SAW is one of the most successful horror franchises ever, grossing nearly $1 billion at the worldwide box office. The Las Vegas venue is set to open on January 26, 2018. ‘The Official SAW Escape Experience’ will feature numerous themed rooms where guests will go toe-to-toe with the notorious Jigsaw. After entering what appears to be an old, abandoned meat-packing plant, guests will be plunged into a world of traps and puzzles where they will need to work together to escape not just a single room, but the twists and turns of an entire building. The iconic SAW bathroom scene will be just one of the many highlights along the way, as visitors are put to the test in what has been designed to be an entirely immersive experience and one of the largest escape attractions in the world.

“Over the years we have become known for having one of the top haunted attractions,” said Fright Dome creator Jason Egan. “Back in 2009 and 2010, I had the privilege of partnering with Lionsgate to base haunted houses on the ominous SAW films, so it was only fitting that when my team began to make plans to launch a large-scale escape experience that we again turned to one of the most popular horror franchises of all time.”

“We cannot wait for fans to step into this massive escape experience and the twisted world of the SAW franchise,” said Lionsgate’s Senior Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment Jenefer Brown. We are thrilled to partner with Jason and his team at Egan again, this time on a permanent basis for an attraction fans can experience year-round.”

The SAW franchise’s eighth installment Jigsaw is Digital now, with 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD available January 23 from Lionsgate.

For more information, or to book a visit please visit SawEscapeRoom.com

