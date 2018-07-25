What You Missed While You Were In Prison, Daddy: Ozark: Season One!

Don’t miss out. Start catching up on Ozark Season 1 with this dark, in-world recap narrated by Ozark local Ruth Langmore.

Catch up with Ruth (Julia Garner) as she gives her imprisoned father a glimpse into everything he missed out on last season when the dangerous Byrdes landed at the lake.

Ozark Season 2 launches on Netflix August 31.

Season One can be streamed here.

About Ozark S2:

In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

