WGN’s Underground at Sundance!

I’m in LA this weekend attending a junket for WGN’s Underground. John Legend and the cast spent last weekend promoting the show at Sundance. We got a chance to be the first people, ever, to watch the S2 premiere. I’m not allowed to say much about the season premiere we watched last night but the audience reaction to the very last shot of the episode was funny. To say everyone was shocked is an understatement. Season 2 premieres March 8th. Be sure to check out our Youtube channel for behind the scenes videos of the Junket. Interviews will be posted end of February.

Last year was about the horrors of slavery, this season seems to be about people fighting back. The first episode was so self-assured and fast paced. It didn’t assume that people never watched the show, it just throws you in. That’s about all I can say without actually reviewing. The junket has been fun so far, it’s also in the same spot as John Wick 2’s Junket, so I’ve been randomly running into people from that movie on the elevators.

WGN America celebrated the second season of its hotly anticipated Underground Railroad thriller “Underground,” the most buzzed about television series at Sundance. The exclusive event at the Riverhorse on Main followed the series’ “Clips and Conversation” screening and panel where the cast and creative team spoke about the critically acclaimed series, which has struck a chord with viewers with relevant themes about race, class and freedom.

Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice, and begs the question – Are you a Citizen or a Solider? Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

