WGN Nabs Last Man Standing!

WGN America has added the Tim Allen comedy series Last Man Standing to its lineup.

Last Man Standing will premiere on the network on Monday, April 30th.

WGN AMERICA LANDS TIM ALLEN’S LAUGH-OUT-LOUD FAMILY SITCOM “LAST MAN STANDING”

Hit Comedy Joins the Network’s Primetime Lineup on April 30, 2018

Los Angeles, CA, March 28, 2018 –WGN America announced today it is expanding its slate to include the popular family sitcom “Last Man Standing.” The network will be adding the Tim Allen (“Home Improvement,” Toy Story) comedy to its programming schedule, starting Monday, April 30, 2018.

“We’re very excited to welcome comedy mega-star Tim Allen and his hit sitcom ‘Last Man Standing’ to WGN America,” said Gavin Harvey, President of WGN America. “Our viewers love a good laugh and we are confident ‘Last Man Standing’ will contribute to the momentum that has made WGN America one of cable’s fastest growing networks.”

From 20th Century Fox Television and distributed by Twentieth Television, “Last Man Standing” follows the life of Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), hilarity-ensuing family man and the marketing director for an iconic outdoor sporting goods store. While Mike is “king of the hill” at work, he’s the odd man out in a home that is dominated by strong-willed women — namely his wife, Vanessa (Nancy Travis), and their three daughters, 20- year-old Kristin (Amanda Fuller), 17-year-old Mandy (Molly Ephraim) and 13-year-old Eve (Kaitlyn Dever). After being a stay-at-home mom for years, Vanessa recently returned to the workplace, requiring Mike to be more hands on than he’s ever been before.

The Emmy®-nominated show starring Tim Allen, Nancy Travis (“The Bill Engvall Show,” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) and Hector Elizondo (Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, The Princess Diaries) is created by Jack Burditt (“30 Rock,” “Frasier,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). Tim Allen, Matt Berry (“Desperate Housewives,” “Reba”), Marty Adelstein (“Prison Break,” “Teen Wolf”), Becky Clements (“Aquarius”), Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” Arrival), Richard Baker (The Santa Clause, “The Drew Carrey Show”), and Rick Messina (The Santa Clause, “The Drew Carrey Show”) serve as executive producers of the series.

Like this: Like Loading...