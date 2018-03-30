18 Million Viewers Get Roseanne Renewed!

After a season premiere that cleared 18 million viewers, ABC has renewed Roseanne for an eleventh season.

‘ROSEANNE,’ TV’S BIGGEST PREMIERE THIS SEASON, IS PICKED UP FOR AN 11TH SEASON ON THE ABC TELEVISION NETWORK

The ABC Television Network has picked up hit comedy revival “Roseanne” for an 11th season, Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today. With just one day of Nielsen’s delayed viewing counted, the return of “Roseanne” saw its Total Viewer count swell by a best of season for any premiere telecast of over +3.4 million viewers to a 21.869 million average audience. In addition, after the first day of playback, Roseanne shot up to a 6.24 rating in Adults 18-49, adding more than 1.0 rating point and over 20% to its Adult 18-49 Live + Same Day number.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” Dungey said.

The timeless sitcom, featuring the complete original cast, new series regulars and notable returning guest stars, explores life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household. With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family. The revival has also drawn critical raves, with The New York Times calling it “feisty and funny” and The Wall Street Journal writing that “Roseanne” is “sparkling.”

The series stars Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.

Fan-favorite guest stars from “Roseanne” reprise their roles in the revival, including Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, Natalie West as Crystal Anderson, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and Adilah Barnes as Anne Marie Mitchell.

“Roseanne” is produced by Carsey-Werner Television. Executive producers include Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.

Like this: Like Loading...