Video: Will Robinson and The Robot – The Friendship at The Heart of Lost In Space!

Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) and his new best friend – an alien Robot – are at the heart of Netflix’s new take on Irwin Allen’s classic, Lost in Space.

The most insecure of the Robinsons, Will gains self-confidence and self esteem through his unique relationship with the Robot.

Jenkins and other members of the cast of Lost in Space talk about the Will/Robot relationship in a new video from Netflix.

Timmy and Lassie. Elliott and E.T. Will Robinson and the Robot. The strongest friendships aren’t always between humans.

In Netflix’s Lost in Space, Will Robinson and the Robot form an unexpected, unbreakable bond that could mean the difference between life and death for the Robinsons. In this new featurette, go inside their touching yet complicated relationship. Lost in Space Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

Watch as Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins and more discuss the relationship between Will and the Robot in Lost in Space.

ABOUT LOST IN SPACE:

Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

A Netflix Original, Lost in Space stars TOBY STEPHENS (Black Sails, Die Another Day) as John Robinson, and MOLLY PARKER (House of Cards, Deadwood) as Maureen Robinson, the family’s parental leaders who are struggling with their estranged relationship in the midst of trying to keep their family safe. As the Robinson kids, TAYLOR RUSSELL (Falling Skies) is the strong-willed and confident Judy, MINA SUNDWALL (Maggie’s Plan, Freeheld) is the quick-witted and definitive middle-child Penny, and MAX JENKINS (Sense8, Betrayal) is the curious and sensitive Will Robinson, the youngest and most vulnerable of the clan, who forms an unlikely and inexplicable bond with a sentient robotic alien being.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith played by PARKER POSEY (Café Society, Mascot, A Mighty Wind), is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West, played by IGNACIO SERRICCHIO (Bones, The Wedding Ringer), is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

The Netflix Original series is produced by Legendary Television and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold, Last Witch Hunter). Zack Estrin (Prison Break) serves as showrunner. The three are executive producers alongside Synthesis Entertainment’s Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni with Applebox’s Neil Marshall and Marc Helwig. The original Lost in Space series was created by Irwin Allen.

