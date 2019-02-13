USA Greenlights Brave New World!

USA Network has ordered an adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s classic novel Brave New World straight to series.

Based on Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself.

Detailed series description follows.

A TV Adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ Is Coming to USA Network

USA Network today announced that Brave New World, based on the Aldous Huxley novel, has been picked up straight to series. From Universal Content Productions (UCP), in association with Amblin Television, the series was adapted for television by David Wiener (Homecoming, The Killing, Flesh and Bone), with Grant Morrison (SYFY’s Happy!) and Brian Taylor (Crank, Happy!). Wiener and Morrison along with Darryl Frank (“The Americans”) and Justin Falvey (The Americans), co-presidents of Amblin Television, will executive produce. Taylor will executive produce on the first episode. Wiener will also serve as series showrunner. Owen Harris (Black Mirror: San Junipero) will direct the first episode and executive produce the series.

As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne have only ever known a rigid social order, a perfect pharmaceutical called Soma, and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. Curious to explore life beyond the strictures of their society, the two New Worlders embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage, who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions. The three become entwined in a fraught relationship that awakens them to the dangers of their own conditioning.

Brave New World joins Tim Kring’s Treadstone as the latest straight-to-series pickup for USA. The network recently announced series orders for Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson, and Dare Me, based on the young adult novel from Megan Abbott, from their 2018 pilot slate.

