Trailer: More and Weirder Carpool Karaoke Coming To The Apple TV APP!

Carpool Karaoke is back for a second season on The Apple App.

This season’s guests include Jamie Foxx (who appears in the first episode with daughter Corinne Foxx), Tyra Banks, Jason Sudeikis, Miss Piggy, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Andy Samberg and Weird Al Yankovic.

Carpool Karaoke: Season 2 premieres Friday, October 12th (1pm ET/10am PT).

The Emmy-winning Carpool Karaoke is returning for another star-studded season of sing-along hilarity, and will be available for free on the Apple TV app starting Friday, Oct. 12 at 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT. Fans can watch a new episode every Friday on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV at apple.co/Carpool-Karaoke — no subscription required.

These new episodes will feature superstars such as Jamie Foxx (who appears in the first episode with daughter Corinne Foxx), Tyra Banks, Jason Sudeikis, Miss Piggy, Quincy Jones, Rashida Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Snoop Dogg, Andy Samberg and Weird Al Yankovic.

The Apple TV app comes pre-installed on every iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, and is the best place to find and watch what you love across TV shows, movies, live sports, and news.

We’ll be unveiling the pairings each week, so stay tuned to hear when your favorite stars will be featured. New episodes will run through December, with a short break for the holidays and starting back up again in January.

Like this: Like Loading...