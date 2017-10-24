‘Tis a Fearful Thing To Love What Death Can Touch Trailer: Godless!

When Roy Goode – a member of Frank Griffin’s gang – seeks to hide out in isolated mining town La Belle, New Mexico, he finds help from tough widow Alice Fletcher.

When Griffin heads their way, the town – governed mostly by women – bands together against him.

Godless premieres on Netflix on November 22nd.

‘Tis a fearful thing to love what death can touch.

The TRAILER for Netflix's seven-part epic western GODLESS is here.

From Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter and director Scott Frank, Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh, and executive producer Casey Silver, the original limited series comes to Netflix November 22, 2017, starring Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery and Jeff Daniels.

Notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widower Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

And previously announced ensemble cast includes: Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Scoot McNairy (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy).

