They Cut Us Loose Trailer: Safe Harbour!

Safe Harbour tells the story of five Australians on a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, whose idyllic vacation takes a disastrous turn when they come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers.

Hulu has acquiring the U.S. rights to the internationally acclaimed psychological thriller Safe Harbour. It will premiere on August 24th.

Hulu has boarded the critically acclaimed Australian series Safe Harbour for its U.S. debut as a Hulu Original Series. In a deal with NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution, the four-part event drama is the latest internationally-produced series to join Hulu’s growing slate of thought-provoking original series, and will make its debut on August 24th.

Safe Harbour will stream on Hulu alongside a growing list of successful international co-productions including the Peabody Award-winning National Treasure, as well as its relevant, provocative original dramas like the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and Emmy-nominated The Looming Tower. Since co-producing and launching series such as Hard Sun and Harlots, consumption of high-caliber international dramas on Hulu has tripled over the past year alone.

Safe Harbour tells the story of five Australians on a yachting holiday from Darwin to Indonesia, whose idyllic vacation takes a disastrous turn when they come across a broken-down fishing boat, full of desperate asylum seekers. The Australians decide to help, towing the refugees, but when they wake the next morning the fishing boat is gone. Five years later they meet some of the refugees again and learn the truth. Someone cut the rope between the two boats and, as a result, seven people died when the fishing boat sank. The revelation drives a wedge of mistrust between the Australians, as they grapple with protecting themselves and doing the right thing. The refugees struggle with their desire for justice and, possibly, revenge. As each group struggles to find the truth and old secrets come to light, one question hangs over it all – who cut the rope?

As each hour-long episode unfolds, Safe Harbour reveals how a single action can have a ripple effect – building to tsunami proportions – and begging the question: “what would you do in this situation?” The story sparks conversation and challenges the viewer to think about the contemporary issues around immigration today.

Safe Harbour stars an ensemble featuring Phoebe Tonkin (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, H2O Just Add Water), AACTA and Logie award-winner Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Deadline Gallipoli), award-winning actor Ewen Leslie (Rake, Janet King, Top of the Lake: China Girl), Leeanna Walsman (Seven Types of Ambiguity, Cleverman, Looking for Alibrandi), Jacqueline McKenzie (The 4400, The Water Diviner), Logie award-winner Hazem Shammas (Underbelly), Nicole Chamoun (Kick) and Robert Rabiah (Tomorrow When the War Began).

The series is produced by NBCUniversal International Studios’ Matchbox Pictures (The Family Law, Secret City, Seven Types of Ambiguity, Wanted, Barracuda) with major production funding from Screen Australia, in association with Screen Queensland. Debbie Lee (The Heights, Mustangs FC), Sue Masters (The Family Law, Deep Water) and Belinda Chayko (Barracuda, Secret City) are Executive Producers. Belinda also serves as writer, alongside Matt Cameron (Sunshine, Secret City) and Phil Enchelmaier (Jar Dwellers). Glendyn Ivin (Seven Types of Ambiguity, Hunters) is director. NBCUniversal is handling international sales.

