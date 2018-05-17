The Spanish Princess Begins Production!

The Starz limited aeries The Spanish Princess – third in the series of adaptations based on Philippa Gregory’s novels The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse – has begin production.

In the series, Charlotte Hope stars as the titular princess, Catherine of Aragorn.

PRODUCTION COMMENCES ON STARZ’ “THE SPANISH PRINCESS”

Charlotte Hope stars as Catherine of Aragon

Laura Carmichael, Harriet Walter, Georgie Henley, and

Stephanie Levi-John Round out the Cast

Emma Frost Returns as Showrunner with Matthew Graham,

Birgitte Stærmose Joins All-Female Director Line-up

Follow up to the Golden Globe® and Emmy® Nominated

STARZ Original Miniseries “The White Queen” and the Acclaimed

STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess”

Santa Monica, Calif. – May 17, 2018 – Starz, a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), announced today production has commenced on the STARZ Limited Series “The Spanish Princess,” the third installment following the Golden Globe® and Emmy® award-nominated STARZ Original Miniseries “The White Queen” and the critically acclaimed STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess.” Produced by Playground and All3 Media’s New Pictures, the Limited Series is drawn from the global best-selling novels, The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, written by Philippa Gregory. Returning to the world of Tudor royal court intrigue, “The Spanish Princess” is a powerful and epic story told uniquely from the point of view of the women, which also sheds light on a previously untold corner of history: the lives of people of color, living and working in 16th century London.

Acclaimed writer Emma Frost returns (STARZ Originals “The White Queen,” and “The White Princess”; “The Man in the High Castle”), along with the award-winning writer Matthew Graham (“Life on Mars,” “Electric Dreams,” “Dr. Who”), both serving as showrunners and executive producers. The first two episodes will be directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Norskov,” Darling), as one of an all-female directing line-up.

Charlotte Hope (“Game of Thrones,” Three Christs) has been cast in the titular role as Catherine of Aragon, alongside Stephanie Levi-John (“Top Boy,” “Youngers”) as her lady-in-waiting and confidante, Lina de Cardonnes. Hope is perhaps best known for her role as Myranda in the HBO series “Game of Thrones,” and she recently appeared on ITV’s popular series “Endeavor.” On the feature side, Hope can currently be seen in Jon Avnet’s Three Christs, co-starring alongside Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage which premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. Her other work includes Robert Zemeckis’ Allied, James Marsh’s The Theory of Everything, and Ralph Fiennes’ The Invisible Woman, among others.

Promised in marriage to the future King of England Prince Arthur, played by Angus Imrie (“Hollow Crown,” “Kingdom”), Catherine is the source of curiosity, resentment and suspicion among her new family; the formidable Margaret Beaufort played by Dame Harriet Walter (“The Crown,” “Call the Midwife”), Laura Carmichael (“Downton Abbey,” “Marcella”) as Arthur’s guardian Margaret (“Maggie”) Pole, Ruairi O’Connor (“Delicious”) in the role of Arthur’s charismatic brother Prince Harry (who will become King Henry VIII), alongside his sister Margaret (“Meg”) Tudor played by Georgie Henley (The Narnia franchise, The Sisterhood of the Night) with Elliot Cowan (“Da Vinci’s Demons”) as King Henry Tudor and Alexandra Moen (“Fortitude,” “Dickensian”) as Queen Elizabeth. Philip Cumbus (“Girlfriends,” “The Importance of Being Earnest”) is Thomas Wolsey. When Prince Arthur dies shortly after their wedding, Catherine finds her future as Queen in question and at the mercy of a divided Tudor court under the threat of enemies both abroad and closer to home.

Also joining the cast are newcomer Nadia Parkes as Rosa, lady-in-waiting to Catherine; Aaron Cobham (“Cold Feet,” “Coronation Street”) as a young soldier of the Spanish court, Oviedo; Alan McKenna (“Save Me,” The Hitman’s Bodyguard) as Tudor noble Richard Pole; Richard Pepper (“The Same Sky”) as Thomas, Earl of Wiltshire; Olly Rix (“Of Kings and Prophets”) as Edward Stafford; and Jordan Renzo (“Class”) as Charlie Brandon. Daniel Cerqueira (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, “Doctor Foster”) plays De Fuensalida, ambassador to England and loyal servant of Spanish Queen Isabella, played by Alicia Borrachero (“Morocco: Love in Times of War”).

Executive producing with Frost and Graham are Colin Callender (“The White Queen,” “The Dresser,” “Wolf Hall”) and Scott Huff (“Howards End,” “The White Princess,” “The Missing”) from Playground and Charlie Pattinson (“The White Queen,” “Requiem,” “The Missing 1 & 2”) and Charlie Hampton (“Shameless,” “Wild at Heart,” and “Inspector George Gently“) from All3 Media’s New Pictures.

Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV and SVOD rights to the series. Lionsgate retains all international and domestic distribution and home entertainment rights.

About “The Spanish Princess”

Catherine of Aragon, is the beautiful young princess of Spain who was promised the English throne since she was a child. She arrives in a grey, rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her lady-in-waiting Lina. She is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine until she devises an audacious plan to set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

“The Spanish Princess” is the third limited series follow-up to the Golden Globe® and Emmy® award-nominated STARZ Original Miniseries “The White Queen” and the critically-acclaimed STARZ Original Limited Series “The White Princess.” The latest Limited Series is drawn from Philippa Gregory’s best-selling novels entitled The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse,

“The White Queen” was the first STARZ Original Miniseries to attract more women than male viewers, with women making up 55 percent of the viewership*. “The White Queen” also consistently ranked in the Top 10 cable shows for each premiere night** and averaged 4.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode*** in the United States. “The White Princess” also attracted 57 percent women viewership* and averaged 3.8 million U.S. multiplatform viewers per episode***.

Like this: Like Loading...