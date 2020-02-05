The Police Are Seeing Something Gruesomely Familiar Trailer: Spiral!

Someone is resurrecting the style of the murderer from the Saw movies – and they’re involving the police in a radical way in Lionsgate’s Spiral.

Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson star in Spiral, opening on May 15th.

Spiral – In Theaters May 15, 2020. Starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Facebook I Instagram I Instagram I Website

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

SPIRAL stars Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson, and is produced by the original SAW team of Mark Burg and Oren Koules. The film is directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and written by Josh Stolberg & Pete Goldfinger.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...