The Next Dolly Parton Trailer: Wild Rose!

Young Scot Rose-Lynn Harlan wants nothing more than she wants to be a country singer based in Nashville.

Fresh out of jail, and with two young children and facing negativity from her mother, she is encouraged by her boss to go for it in Wild Rose.

Check out the trailer below. Wild Rose will be in select theaters on May 10th.

Synopsis

Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by BAFTA Rising Star nominee Jessie Buckley (Beast), is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Her mum Marion (Julie Walters) has had a bellyful of Rose-Lynn’s Nashville nonsense. Forced to take responsibility, Rose-Lynn gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house (Sophie Okonedo). Directed by Tom Harper, Wild Rose is an uplifting story with an original soundtrack about family, dreams and reality, and three chords and the truth.

