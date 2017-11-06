The New Fiction Editor Trailer: Fifty Shades Freed!

Universal’s Fifty Shades Freed premieres on February 8, 2018.
The new trailer follows.
In cinemas February 8
Fifty Shades Freed is directed by Fifty Shades Darker’s James Foley (Fear, House of Cards) and once again produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, the creator of the culture-spanning blockbuster series. The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the novel by James.
Genre: Drama
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson, Eloise Mumford, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman,
Arielle Kebbel, Robinne Lee, Brant Daugherty, Kim Basinger, Marcia Gay Harden
Directed by: James Foley
Screenplay by: Niall Leonard
Based on the Novel by: E L James
Produced by: Michael De Luca, E L James, Dana Brunetti, Marcus Viscidi
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Freed, the third chapter based on the worldwide bestselling “Fifty Shades” phenomenon. Expanding upon events set in motion in 2015 and 2017’s blockbuster films that grossed almost $950 million globally, the new installment arrives for Valentine’s Day 2018.