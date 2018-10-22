The Misadventure Continues Teaser: Disenchantment Renewed at Netflix!

Matt Groening’s not-quite-epic fantasy series Disenchantment has been renewed – with new episodes to be released in 2019, 200 and 2021.

The misadventure continues. New Disenchantment episodes coming 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Matt Groening Quote: “We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off.”

From the mind of Matt Groening, comes the adult animated comedy fantasy series, Disenchantment. The series premiered in August of 2018. New episodes of season one will premiere in 2019. An additional 20 episodes have been ordered and will roll out in 2020 and 2021.

In Disenchantment, viewers are whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.

The series features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.

